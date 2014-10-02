Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors [PHOTOS]

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. While most people are aware of breast cancer, many forget to take the steps to have a plan to detect the disease in its early stages and encourage others to do the same.

As this month closes let us celebrate the victories!

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 21 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 1. Wanda Sykes found out she had breast cancer when she went in for a breast reduction. She opted for a double mastectomy. 1 of 21 2. Angelina Jolie tested positive for the breast cancer gene BRCA1 in 2014. As a result she had a double mastectomy. Source:AP 2 of 21 3. Robin Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and returned to work a month after surgery & chemo. (AP) 3 of 21 4. Diahann Carroll was diagnosed in 1998 & 10 years later she had a bestselling comedic book about her battle with breast cancer. 4 of 21 5. Sheryl Crow was diagnosed at age 44 in 2006 and credits early detection to her survival. (AP) 5 of 21 6. Patti LaBelle was diagnosed in 2005 and is cancer-free today. (Photo: AP) 6 of 21 7. Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at age 37 and is now cancer free after chemo. (Photo:AP) 7 of 21 8. Hoda Kotb was diagnosed in 2006 and underwent a mastectomy & reconstructive surgery. She is now cancer-free. (AP) 8 of 21 9. Fashion designer Betsy Johnson was diagnosed in 2002 is now cancer-free. (Photo: AP) 9 of 21 10. Giuliana Rancic was diagnosed at age 36 and underwent a double mastectomy. (Photo: AP) 10 of 21 11. Rene Syler chose to have a preventive mastectomy due to carrying the breast cancer gene. She is cancer-free today and happy. 11 of 21 12. Christina Applegate underwent a double mastectomy and is now cancer-free and working harder than ever. (AP) 12 of 21 13. Melissa Ethridge was diagnosed in 2004 at age 43. She performed at the 2005 Grammy Awards bald, beautiful & cancer-free. 13 of 21 14. Retired WNBA player Edna Campbell is a breast cancer survivor and penned a Breast Cancer Recovery Manual. (AP) 14 of 21 15. Cynthia Nixon of Sex & the City fame was diagnosed in 2006. She had a lumpectomy and radiation and is now cancer-free. 15 of 21 16. Richard Roundtree was diagnosed with a rare male breast cancer in ’93 and underwent a double mastectomy at age 61. PR 16 of 21 17. Peter Criss The ex-KISS drummer who penned the power ballad “Beth” is one the few faces of male breast cancer & survivor. PR 17 of 21 18. Actress, director and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates recently revealed she had a double mastectomy and is doing great. PR 18 of 21 19. Singer, novelist, actress & model Marsha Hunt was diagnosed with Breast cancer in 2004 and is now cancer free. (Pinterest) 19 of 21 20. Oklahoma state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre is a survivor and a tireless advocate for breast cancer research. (Flickr) 20 of 21 21. Nancy Brinker founder of the Susan G Komen for the Cure Foundation is also a breast cancer survivor. (AP) 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every person should know the symptoms and signs of breast cancer, and any time an abnormality is discovered, it should be investigated by a healthcare professional. Most people who have breast cancer symptoms and signs will initially notice only one or two, and the presence of these symptoms and signs do not automatically mean that you have breast cancer.

By performing monthly breast self-exams, you will be able to more easily identify any changes in your breast. Be sure to talk to your healthcare professional if you notice anything unusual.

Here are 2 commonly asked questions:

If I have some symptoms, is it likely to be cancer?

Most often, these symptoms are not due to cancer, but any breast cancer symptom you notice should be investigated as soon as it is discovered. If you have any of these symptoms, you should tell your healthcare provider so that the problem can be diagnosed and treated.

If I have no symptoms, should I assume I do not have cancer?

Although there’s no need to worry, regular screenings are always important. Your doctor can check for breast cancer before you have any noticeable symptoms. During your office visit, your doctor will ask about your personal and family medical history and perform a physical examination. In addition, your doctor may order one or more imaging tests, such as a mammogram.

