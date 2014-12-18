Shy Glizzy Addresses Calling DC “Washed Up” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Shy Gizzy is unarguably the biggest rapper to come from DC since Fat Trel, or even Wale. You could say that he largely owes his success so far to his hometown. His city has been behind Glizzy since 2011’s Streets Hottest Youngin’, which is way before he blew up nationally with his barn-burner “Awwsome“ but after a recent interview in Complex Magazine many in the Nation’s Capital feel slighted after he was quoted by the magazine calling his hometown “washed up” and saying that DC hasn’t supported him.

In the interview the rapper says:

“I think of it for what it is: washed up. It’s a party city now. Goofy town. D.C. ain’t proud of me at all. I do what nobody else does for D.C., and nobody tells me thank you. I ain’t never seen nobody in D.C. support a project I put out. I’m doing the biggest sh-t D.C. ever done in history, period. Nobody dropping records like I’mdropping except for Wale, and that’s different. D.C. want me dead or in jail, so what the f-ck I’m supposed to want from them? Straight up.”

In an exclusive interview with Angie Ange on 93.9 WKYS, Shy Glizzy clears up his comments saying that they were taken out of context and that he was referring to the DC rap scene and not the city itself.

