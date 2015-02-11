Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell surprised a group of deserving public servants and community activists from the Radio One family. Awardees were nominated and voted in by their peers which won them $1000, two tickets to the NAACP’s Image Award, hotel accommodations, and a personal meet and greet with the Grammy-award winning gospel star!

Receiving several hundred nominations and countless votes after a national radio and digital campaign, Radio One proudly announced and awarded fifteen people representing each of its major radio markets.The winners’ contributions spanned from a pastor and lawyer to a juvenile probation officer and yoga instructor.

Watch the video to see Erica Campbell present the deserving Hometown Champions with their awards!