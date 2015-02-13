Get Your V-Day Treats Without The Cheat: 3 Ways To Indulge In Chocolate & Stay On #TeamSnatchedWaist

Chocolate lover or not, indulging in this sweet treat on Valentine’s Day is a given. But here’s the deal, this year you can have not one, not two, but three chocolatey treats without feeling like you’re cheating!

I hunted down some healthy products and recipes that had me literally scanning the nutrition facts several times. Because let’s be honest, if it doesn’t taste good, I much rather eat the real deal now and then figure out how to burn it off later. But that won’t be you this year beauties. We’ve got some chocolatey goodness treats that you can indulge indulge indulge in.

Take Your Vitamins

If you take a dietary supplement and eat chocolate everyday (no judgement – I do), then you can start combining the two thanks to Adora Calcium Supplements. Glory! No more chalky calcium chewables that taste like Tums ladies. At only 30 calories per disk (this is not a typo), Adora chocolates are made with delicious organic milk and dark chocolate. Plus they provide you with 100 percent of your daily calcium requirements in just two servings.

That’s right – you can eat two of these babies boo. And if that’s not enough, Adora now has double the amount of vitamin D3 for enhanced calcium absorption. This is clearly a treat that’s not a cheat. Your sweet tooth and your bones will be so happy!

Sip Your Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Ain’t nobody got time to be dipping some strawberries in chocolate after you just killed your HIIT workout. You should sip your chocolate covered strawberries instead! This lovely smoothie is just what you need post your Valentine’s Day couples workout with your boo.

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk (unsweetened) – or whatever kind of milk/milk alternative you like

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 Tbl cocoa powder (unsweetened)

Honey/Agave (optional)

Directions

Load all the ingredients in the order listed and blend until smooth. Share with someone you love (or like a lot).

Calories 209 – Carbs 32g – Fat 5g – Protein 16g – Sugar 17g (numbers don’t include honey/agave)

Chia Seed Pudding For Your Puddin’

You can eat this healthy pudding every single day if you wanted to. Chia seeds are high in protein and a great source of fiber. They are also loaded with tons of vitamins and minerals like B vitamins, phosphorus, manganese and zinc. And they are a good source of calcium and omega 3 fatty acids. So with that said get ready to have your mind blown with this delicious, nutritious and super filling treat.

Ingredients

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk (or whatever kind of milk/milk alternative you like) I actually like Almond Breeze “Hint Of Honey”

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp vanilla

Honey/Agave (optional)

Directions

Easy as 1, 2, 3. All you have do is literally mix all the above ingredients together. For a long time, cause your forearms may burn out before the cocoa incorporates – but don’t give up. Mix mix mix. Then once everything is mixed, cover and leave out on your counter for 20 minutes. Like go eat dinner and then comeback for dessert. Or you can leave it in the fridge overnight and partake in this yummy treat the next day. Since the chia seeds will continue to absorb the milk you may need to add a bit more milk before diving in. Top with fresh strawberries (or whatever fruit you’re into) or eat it plain.

Calories 161 – Carbs 7g – Fat 9g – Protein 7g – Sugar 4g (numbers don’t include honey/agave)

Robbie Ann Darby (RAD Experience) is a professional FitGirl, Group Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer in NYC. Follow her sweaty life on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more fun health and fitness tips!

