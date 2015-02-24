[EXCLUSIVE] Kid Ink Likes That People Recognize His Music, But Not Him [VIDEO]

iOne

Can you imagine your favorite song coming on at an event and the artist whom it belongs to happens to be partying right along with you, but goes completely unnoticed to all of the people in attendance? Welp, that’s exactly the type of thing that happens to Kid Ink fairly often.

Typically you’d think this type of thing would offend most artists, but not the multi-talented MC. Ink actually loves the fact that his music has become “bigger than who he is” and that he can sort of move in an incognito fashion.

Take a look at what we mean, below.

