Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Kanye West joins Diddy’s “hit men” team. Ariana Grande and Big Sean are over, there’s a rumor going around about Empire being cancelled, plus, more conflicting reports surface surrounding Bobbi Kristina’s condition. Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

