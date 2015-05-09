The Saga Continues: Young Thug Calls Out Lil Wayne For Not Fighting His Own Battles

Seems like the beef between The Game and Young Thug isn’t over after all.

Earlier this week, the two rappers called each other out on the ‘Gram, but later squashed the internet beef thanks to middle-man JoJo Capone. Or so we thought.

According to TMZ:

Capone was on TMZ Live Friday … explaining how he convinced the rappers to quit making death threats against each other in their feud over Lil Wayne. It sounded all hearts and flowers — like all that was left to do was blaze up the peace pipe.

But now, it seems like Thug is singing a new tune.

He made a public apology to The Game, which was later deleted from his Instagram account, but while “apologizing,” Thug calls out Lil Wayne for not fighting his own battles.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOHRjL38a8Q%5D

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

