Weekend Chicago Gun Violence Leaves 1 Dead, 40 Injured

A rash of gun violence exploded in Chicago over the weekend, leaving one person dead and 40 others injured.

In this recent spate of shootings that began last Friday, a grieving grandmother and grandson were shot on a porch while the woman hosted a wake for her daughter.

Chicago Police confirmed that the weekend’s lone fatality, 24-year-old Ronnie Montgomery, was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder in the city’s University Village section. The man was found just after midnight last Saturday morning, and it was noted in a report from DNAInfo Chicago that Montgomery was a member of a street gang.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, 81-year-old Iola Burress, and 34-year-old Sylvester Burress were shot as family gathered at their home. Burress’ 23-year-old great-grandson, Ronnie Mosley, spoke with the Tribune, calling the shootings genocide.

From the Tribune:

“This is what Chicago looks forward to,” said Mosely of being able to be outside with friends and family. “At a moment when that support was needed, we had that taken away, we had family out in the line of fire,” he said.

The injuries suffered by the pair were reportedly not serious.

A good number of the shootings occurred in the city’s notorious South Side, with gunfire occurring on the West and North Side regions as well. Authorities report that 18 shootings took place on Saturday alone.

