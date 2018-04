The Russ Parr Morning Show gets a call on the celebrity hotline from… Russ Parr? He recounts a story of questionable morals and some prejudice he experienced recently in his favorite restaurant. Click on the audio player to hear about the unfortunate incident on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

