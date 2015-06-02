This Is What Happens When You Challenge Ronda Rousey To A Thumb Wrestling Match…

What do you do when you’re sitting in front of Ronda Rousey, a woman who is equal parts beautiful and intimidating at the same damn time?

You challenge her to a thumb wrestling match, of course.

The UFC Women’s champion stars in the upcoming Entourage movie, and we had the chance to talk about her journey into acting, a possible stint in the WWE, and what it was like matching wits with her male costars.

And then came the aforementioned thumb wrestling, where I found out the hard way I’m no match for the champion.

Entourage is in theaters everywhere June 3rd.

