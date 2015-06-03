The Retweet: This Is Why Harriet Tubman’s Image Shouldn’t Grace The $20 Bill

“

The face of famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman has been selected to grace the $20 bill by an advocacy group that wants to do away with President Andrew Jackson’s image, according to The Washington Post.

Women On 20s launched a poll in May with the goal of garnering enough votes to change the face of the money we use daily. The long list of women included Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, and Rosa Parks. Over 600,000 voted, with Tubman coming out on top.

But the questions still remains — what do we really gain by placing Tubman’s image on U.S. currency?

This week’s The Retweet with GlobalGrind and NewsOne Editor Christina Coleman breaks down the numbers that literally prove women aren’t a topic in the world of capitalism, and why Tubman’s face on the bill will do little to help it.

Tubman’s entry into the poll appeared to be a little ironic given her relationship with America. After all, Tubman didn’t stand for America, but for the freedom of thousands of slaves and equality. And it all seems a bit disingenuous. At the height of unrest between the people, police, and government, what does Tubman’s image on currency really mean?

The problem I have with the Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill thing is that she deserves MORE than than that. But I digress. — Anti_Intellect (@Anti_Intellect) May 20, 2015

Retweet That.

While minority women are making waves on their own, the lingering issue is that they’re still paid less than White men and women.

And that’s a fact.

I’m against Harriet Tubman on $20. I don’t want Americans handing over black people in exchange of goods and services. — Kamau Ramadhan (@Mauapropism) May 20, 2015

Retweet That.

The overall goal is to get President Obama to approve the motion of Tubman gracing the $20 before the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in 2020, but we’ve got other ideas.

How does this sound — Harriet Tubman University. Let’s put Tubman on something that has real value. Given what money stands for, let’s all advocate for something that will make this revered Black woman more visible and represent her legacy.

Who’s with us?

