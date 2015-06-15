Trending Topics TV: Very Bad News For Government Workers…AND MORE

NewsOne takes a look at some of the trending stories in the news. We kick things off in this edition of Trending Topics TV with hackers allegedly stealing personnel data and Social Security numbers of every federal employee. Fox News CT reports an unnamed government union worker said the cyber theft of U.S. employee information was more damaging than the Obama administration has acknowledged. Read more …

CDC Issues Advisory To Watch For MERS

U.S. health officials have issued an advisory as the deadly MERS virus outbreak continues to spread in South Korea. The CDC issued an advisory to health care providers in an effort to guard against a MERS outbreak in the United States. There have been more than 122 people infected with the virus in South Korea and more than 10 people have died from the illness. Read more …

More Than 1 In 5 Blacks Disconnected, Are Neither Working Or In School

According to CNN Money, segregation in several of America’s cities is keeping young African-Americans and Latinos from getting ahead. A study of nearly 100 cities by Measure of America states nearly 21.6 percent, or one in five African-Americans between the ages of 16 an 24, are disconnected. They are neither working nor in school.

The study found, cities with high rates of residential segregation had a higher-than-average rate of disconnection among the Black and Latino teenagers and young adults living there. Read more …

