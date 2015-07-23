From Misty To Serena: Here Are The Stories We’re Lovin’ This Week On NewsOne

Who doesn’t love a feel-good story?

We take news seriously here at NewsOne, but when we stumble upon those stories that make us smile ear-to-ear, we just can’t help but share.

Did you hear about Serena Williams earning her 21st Grand Slam win and her sixth Wimbledon title? And what about ballerina Misty Copeland, who recently became the first African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theater.

Check out those inspiring tales and other stories we’re loving in the video above.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Nabs Her 21st Grand Slam Win, Wins 6th Wimbledon Title

Black Girl Magic: 15 Facts You Should Know About Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland

This 99-Year-Old Woman Graduating From College Is All The Inspiration You Need Today

Also On 93.9 WKYS: