DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Scam Alerts Target Residents

If you’re in the DMV, especially in Prince George’s County, officials are sounding the alarm about a troubling rise in scams targeting local residents—and the numbers are adding up fast.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, scammers are posing as Pepco employees, federal agents, and other government officials in an effort to gain access to homes or trick victims into handing over cash. In some cases, individuals pretending to be utility workers have entered homes under false pretenses and demanded payment on the spot.

Another scam involves suspects claiming to be federal agents, telling victims their bank accounts have been compromised and urging them to withdraw or transfer money. Authorities say these tactics are designed to create panic and pressure people into acting quickly without verifying the situation.

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The financial impact has been significant. Police report that victims have lost more than $105,000 in a recent courier-style scam, along with up to $18,500 in utility impersonation cases. Many of those targeted are elderly residents, with scammers often building trust before making their move.

Officials are urging residents to stay vigilant: always verify identification before allowing anyone into your home, never hand over cash or sensitive information, and report suspicious activity immediately. If something feels off, trust your instincts—it could save you thousands.

As scams become more sophisticated, community awareness is key. Check in on family members and neighbors, especially seniors, to make sure they’re informed and protected. Staying alert could make all the difference.