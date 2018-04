Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta surprised us with a sentimental twist on its usual ratchery. Kirk surprises Rasheeda, Joseline gave a talk to an LGBT group, and more. Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more in Britt’s Ratchet Reality Review on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

