Dej Loaf Reflects On Death Of Dex Osama

Dej Loaf, who co-signed Dex Osama earlier this year, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the passing of Dex Osama.
“He had the whole package. As Soon as heard a small snippet of his music I knew he was IT and wanted to hear/see more! Just Different, u know! I know a star when I see one! I figured the world needed to hear u! If I knew the other day was gonna be our last time talking I would’ve said way more! You were gonna GO, off of your first mixtape! Trust me! Lol they couldn’t take it! 👼😇💂 Rest up #ChoppaBoy”
Watch below as Dej Loaf and Dex Osama shut down HOT 107.5’s Summer Jamz earlier this summer.
Detroit Rapper Dex Osama Shot
Meek Mill Reflects On Death Of Dex Osama
Dej Loaf Shuts Summer Jamz 18 Down; Brings Out Dex Osama [VIDEO]
Throwback: Nicki Minaj Booty Bounces To Dex Osama Music [VIDEO]
Dex Osama [PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
Dex Osama [PHOTOS]
1.Source:wgpr 1 of 9
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Meek Mill and Dex OsamaSource:Dream Chasers 4 of 9
5.Source:Dream Chasers 5 of 9
6. This the life I use too dream I'm here now ❗️Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. We never gone lose just made history 💯Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. #lafamilia 👳Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Crazy horse get hereSource:Instagram 9 of 9
comments – add yours