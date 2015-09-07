Dej Loaf Reflects On Death Of Dex Osama

Dej Loaf, who co-signed Dex Osama earlier this year, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the passing of Dex Osama.

“He had the whole package. As Soon as heard a small snippet of his music I knew he was IT and wanted to hear/see more! Just Different, u know! I know a star when I see one! I figured the world needed to hear u! If I knew the other day was gonna be our last time talking I would’ve said way more! You were gonna GO, off of your first mixtape! Trust me! Lol they couldn’t take it! 👼😇💂 Rest up #ChoppaBoy”

Watch below as Dej Loaf and Dex Osama shut down HOT 107.5’s Summer Jamz earlier this summer.