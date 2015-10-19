Watch Jeezy’s Entire “Seen It All” Documentary

Following the release of his “Sweet Life” single with Janelle Monae and his appearance on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Jeezy releases his Seen It All documentary.

The 24-minute black and white documentary features behind the scenes footage of Jeezy touring around the country. In an effort to promote the release of his new album, Jeezy will also hit the road on a 6-city promotion tour.

Church In These Streets – Concert Dates

November 12 New York, NY The Highline Ballroom

November 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 22 Los Angeles, CA Mayan Theatre

November 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

November 27 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Jeezy’s Church In These Streets album is due out November 13. Watch the new documentary up top.

