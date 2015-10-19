Watch Jeezy’s Entire “Seen It All” Documentary

Following the release of his “Sweet Life” single with Janelle Monae and his appearance on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Jeezy releases his Seen It All documentary.
The 24-minute black and white documentary features behind the scenes footage of Jeezy touring around the country. In an effort to promote the release of his new album, Jeezy will also hit the road on a 6-city promotion tour.
Church In These Streets – Concert Dates
November 12 New York, NY The Highline Ballroom
November 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
November 18 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 22 Los Angeles, CA Mayan Theatre
November 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
November 27 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Jeezy’s Church In These Streets album is due out November 13. Watch the new documentary up top.