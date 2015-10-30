Jadakiss Feat. Future “You Can See” (NEW MUSIC)

Jadakiss is not playing around with the music this year, and his new album is almost in the hands of fans.

The Yonkers MC is gearing up to release his Top 5 Dead Or Alive album in just a few weeks, but fans can get a taste of what’s to come, as a track called “You Can See” has dropped.

Jadakiss teams up with Future for the intense song, which sees production from both Lee On the Beats and Dane Beats.

Jadakiss’ new album is set to release on November 20th, so get a preview of what’s coming your way from him in the track below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Team Epiphany

