It’s Happening! Evan Ross Shares Cast Photos From The Set Of ATL 2?

ATL movie fans, it looks like your dreams of a sequel are finally coming true.

Both unconfirmed speculation from hopeful fans and whispers from the film’s actors about an “ATL 2” have been gaining traction over the past few years, with starring cast member T.I. even confirming earlier this summer that the entire original cast had reunited to begin work on a highly-demanded follow up to the 2002 hood classic. Although the film’s female lead Lauren London offered a slightly different take on whether or not shooting had actually begun for a sequel shortly after T.I.’s confirmation, it seems Tip was indeed telling the truth.

Evan Ross, who played the role of T.I.’s hard-headed younger brother Ant in the film, took to his social media pages over the weekend with these photos of the entire original cast back together.

Evan conveniently managed to keep any mention of the words “sequel” or even an “ATL2” hashtag out of the caption for his pics (which appear to have been taken on set), but that didn’t stop fans from putting 2 and 2 together.

And if that’s still not enough to get your hopes up, Evan’s co-star Jason Weaver also reposted the photo with a slightly more telling caption that seemed to hint at a sequel making its’ way to the masses in one form or another sometime in the near future.

Are you excited about ATL 2?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: