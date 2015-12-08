Happy Birthday Nicki Minaj

Entertainment
Staff | 12.08.15
We’re obsessed with Nicki Minaj. From her bold and daring fashion choices to her feminist commentary and every kick-ass lyric in between, The Pinkprint rapper is the epitome of a fierce femcee.

We celebrate her 33rd birthday with some of our favorite Nicki moments. Click the play button and enjoy!

Nicki Minaj and Taraji P. Henson Honored At VH1 Big In 2015 Awards

