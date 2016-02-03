Watch Drake Spoof His “Hotline Bling” Music Video In New T-Mobile Commercial

As Super Bowl 50 gets closer and closer, companies have begun rolling out snippets of their commercials during the primetime event.

And one company is pulling out all the stops.

One of the most popular phone networks, T-Mobile, enlisted the help of no other than the “6 God” himself to give the company’s Super Bowl advertisement just the right amount of star power it needed — and relevant pop culture references, too..

In the 30-second clip titled “Restricted Bling,” we see Drake reenacting his video shoot for the highly-popular hit “Hotline Bling,” but just as he begins to hit his infamous Carlton 2.0 dance, a few phone company representatives cut him off and give him some helpful direction — or not so much.

The unspecified carrier reps suggest he add in how the fact that streaming music will rack up tons of data charges — illustrating how other phone companies restrict wireless plans. Drake agrees with the directions stating how adding in the extra lines won’t ruin the song at all.

The short clip is just as entertaining as it is informative, but this isn’t the first time T-Mobile used a star of Drake’s status to make a point.

For its commercial last year, the phone carrier was able to snag Kim Kardashian West as their spokesperson.

SOURCE: AD Week