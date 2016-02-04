Late Night Roundup: “The People V. O.J. Simpson” Sets FX Record & More

The People v. OJ Simpson opens with HUGE ratings of over 5million https://t.co/Hh56dR7aKz via @MailOnline — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) February 3, 2016

The long-awaited FX premiere of The People v. O.J. Simpson set a new record for the network. On Tuesday, more than 5.11 million viewers tuned in to watch first episode of the American Crime Story anthology series. The show that held the record for most-watched before it was The Shield, which premiered back in 2002. [Complex]

Christina Milian announced on Wednesday that she has officially joined the cast of the Fox’s soon-to-be live televised version of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The singer will join the cast as Magenta, the maid at Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s estate and sister to Riff Raff. [US Weekly]

The Zoolander crew is back for what looks to be loads of funny in the second installment of the movie. In the trailer above, we see Will Ferrell‘s character Mugatu in action in another attempt to take over the world. The movie is set to premiere Feb. 12. [Rolling Stone]

The newest Super Bowl ad to be released features Lil Wayne and Jeff Goldblum “Movin’ On Up.” But, many critics are calling the spoof a bit on the racist side. The ad is set to The Jeffersons classic theme song “Movin’ On Up” and in the commercial, Jeff is literally rising to the top of the apartment. However, that’s not the part people are saying is racist. According to TMZ, people are upset about the appearance of George Washington in the ad and how Lil Wayne is apparently “cooking” for him. A source close to the rapper told TMZ that, the ad was “meant to be funny and not the least bit offensive.” Watch the clip above. [E! News]

SOURCE: Complex, US Weekly, Rolling Stone, E! News | PHOTO SOURCE: Getty