MORNING MINUTE: Maryland Man Kills His Daughter And Her Mother Over Child Support

Maryland Man Accused Of Killing Daughter And Mother

Less than two months after a paternity test proved Daron Boswell-Johnson was the father of two-year-old Chloe Davis-Green, the man shot and killed the infant as well as her mother, NeShante Davis. Boswell-Johnson, 25, was upset about having to pay $600 in child support. Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots outside of a Fort Washington, Maryland apartment complex. Witnesses and surveillance footage helped to identify Boswell-Johnson who has since been apprehended. The 26-year-old confessed that he drove to Davis’ home and waited for her to exit her car. He then approached her and demanded that she drop the child support payments then he shot Davis as well as the infant, who was sitting in the car. Davis was a school teacher and recent graduate of Bowie State University. Her family believes that she was on her way to drop off the infant at the daycare before heading to work.Boswell-Johnson has been charged with two counts of 1st and 2nd degree murder. He’s expected to be held without bond. {NBC}

Black Judge Reads White Officer For Filth During Sentencing

Former Michigan police officer William Melendez was recently sentenced to no less than 13 months and no more than 10 years for the 2015 beating of Floyd Dent. Dashcam footage depicted the 57-year-old black man being dragged out of his vehicle and beaten by Melendez and punched in his head 16 times for allegedly going through a traffic light and driving on a suspended license. Prior to sentencing, the African American judge in the case, Vonda Evans confronted Melendez during a twenty minute speech about racial injustice that has gone viral. In reference to his excessive use of force with the victim, Evans said Melendez and his partner where using their white privilege and their police shields to “play a game” with the man’s life. “You forgot the eye of justice was watching. The dash cam designed to protect you – caught you. You knew better” she said. Melendez was found guilty of misconduct in office and “assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder”. {Yahoo News}

Parts Of New Jersey Have Higher Levels Of Lead Poisoning Than Flint, Michigan

While a state of emergency has been declared in Flint, Michigan as a result of lead poisoning in their water, a dozen New Jersey cities were found to have a higher percentage of elevated blood-lead levels than the rates in Flint. According to a 2014 study, these cities include New Brunswick, Plainfield, Irvington, East Orange and Atlantic City. The primary source of lead poisoning is chipping and peeling lead paint applied decades ago that has not been well maintained. The health effects of exposure to lead include brain damage, high blood pressure and kidney failure. The problem typically effects disenfranchised minority children in less affluent areas of the state. New Jersey Governor and Republican Presidential candidate, Chris Christie recently vetoed a $10 million bill that had passed through the Legislature which would have provided more funds towards fixing the problem. “In 2016, no child should suffer from lead poisoning, it’s a completely preventable issue,’’ said Staci Berger, president and chief executive officer of the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey. {NJ Spotlight}

Black College Student Claims White Roommates Made Him Feel Like A Slave

In 2013, Donald Williams Jr. was a freshman at San Jose State. The 17-year-old was the only African American in a dorm with seven other students who were also majoring in engineering. Three of Williams former suitemates are currently on trial for misdemeanor battery and hate crime charges after Williams alleged that he was subjected to racist and discriminatory treatment while living in the dorm. The three Caucasian males have all pled not guilty and only face minor penalties ranging from community service to a year in county jail. Williams testified that he was nicknamed “Three-fifths,” referring to the time in which slaves were calculated as less then a whole person. “I was actually very sad,” Williams recounted during his testimony, “To be called less than a human being — I told them, ‘Don’t call me that.’” He also says that hate speech was written on a white board in their suite, Confederate flags were on display within the common areas and he also experienced being wrestled to the ground by his suitemates who put a bike lock around his neck. Attorneys for the white males referred to the incidents as “pranks” rooted in “political satire”. {Mercury News}

