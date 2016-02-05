7 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The NAACP Image Awards

In light of so many award shows coming under fire for their lack of diversity and celebration of Black talent, the NAACP Image Awards, airing tonight at 9/8C on TV One, are quite possibly the most important awards show for Black people this year.

From the fashion to the nominees, we know that you will be tuning in with your popcorn in hand and your predictions ready. But we also know that as your digital bestie, it’s our job to remind you of all of the awesome things you will be witnessing tonight. So check out the top 5 reasons why you NEED to tune in to tonight’s show.

They’re The Antithesis To #OscarsSoWhite

We’ve heard so much this season about boycotting the Oscars for their ridiculous snubs of the incredible films created by and starring Black people. From Straight Outta Compton to Creed to Concussion, Black talent was definitely overlooked by the Oscars. But guess what? ALL of those films, actors and talent are nominated for Image Awards. We don’t need them to celebrate us – we can celebrate ourselves!

They Have An Incredibly Rich History

The Image Awards have celebrated “outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors” since 1967.

There was an immense need for the Image Awards in the 1960’s. America was reckoning with the impact of Jim Crow laws on basic liberties, like using public restrooms, obtaining a quality education and accessing state-funded transportation. Simultaneously, black artists were shut out of mainstream awards ceremonies, like the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. Amid that turmoil, the Image Awards emerged to serve as a safe space for artists and activists. It was an opportunity to shine a reflection on ourselves when others deemed us unworthy of praise.

For almost 50 years, the Image Awards have continued this important legacy.

The Eye Candy

Ok, so we would be remiss not to mention the fact that there are some GORGEOUS people nominated and of course, that’s an exciting part of any awards show. They’ll be dressed to the nines, flashing those pearly whites and looking oh so amazing. (Heyyy Michael B. Jordan!)

Anthony Anderson Is Sure To Keep Us Laughing

Has there ever been a time that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson hasn’t been amazing? Because we can’t think of one. We can’t WAIT to see how he will tackle the lack of diversity in Hollywood . Earlier this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he wouldn’t be beating a dead horse, but if his epic comedic takes on uncomfortable topics on Black-ish are any indicator, we know it will be amazing.

The Fashion Is Sure To Be Incredible

We know which gowns we’d love to see on the carpet, but we also know that no matter what the stars are wearing, it’s going to be epic. #TeamBeautiful is particularly excited to see what Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson will be wearing.

