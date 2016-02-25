Twitter Critics Slam Chrissy Teigen For “Choosing” The Sex Of Her Baby Through IVF

Don’t mess with Christine Teigen.
Chrissy is currently expecting her first child, a daughter. But the pregnancy bliss hasn’t slowed down her clapback game. On Wednesday, the supermodel revealed that she and husband John Legend chose the sex of their baby through in vitro fertilization.
“I’ve made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like ‘let’s put in the girl,‘” Chrissy told PEOPLE. Shortly after, her mentions exploded with Twitter users slamming her remark.
“What happens if u kid decides ‘she’ wants to identify as ‘he?’ Y is picking gender important unless u hope 2 enforce it?” wrote one user. It didn’t take long for Chrissy to defend her decision: “what in the…she can do whatever she wants…people really reaching for outrage here,” she tweeted.
View the rest of her response to the critics in the tweets below.
A few hours later, Chrissy returned to Twitter to address the matter with a new tone.
Chrissy and John Legend are bound to be amazing parents, no matter their child’s gender. Now that that’s settled, can we get back to admiring her glow?
SOURCE: E!, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
Every Time Chrissy Teigen's Maternity Style Mirrored Mrs. West
1. Gray with the trench coat.Source:fotor 1 of 9
2. Who rocked a see-through turtleneck better?Source:fotor 2 of 9
3. Comfort is key while expecting, hence their choice of harem pants and the military-green trench.Source:fotor 3 of 9
4. Twinning.Source:fotor 4 of 9
5. Chrissy's black gown was very similar to the dress Kim wore to a CFDA event back in October.Source:fotor 5 of 9
6. Chrissy wore her white gown on the green carpet, while Kim rocked hers for the concrete catwalk in Paris.Source:fotor 6 of 9
7. Being pregnant doesn't mean that you have to shy away from the sheer.Source:fotor 7 of 9
8. A midi-skirt paired with lace-up heels and a coat? Classic Kim.Source:Getty and Splash 8 of 9
9. Clearly, Chrissy and Kim are on a similar vibe.Source:Splash and Getty 9 of 9
