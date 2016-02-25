Twitter Critics Slam Chrissy Teigen For “Choosing” The Sex Of Her Baby Through IVF

Don’t mess with Christine Teigen.

Chrissy is currently expecting her first child, a daughter. But the pregnancy bliss hasn’t slowed down her clapback game. On Wednesday, the supermodel revealed that she and husband John Legend chose the sex of their baby through in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like ‘let’s put in the girl,‘” Chrissy told PEOPLE. Shortly after, her mentions exploded with Twitter users slamming her remark.

“What happens if u kid decides ‘she’ wants to identify as ‘he?’ Y is picking gender important unless u hope 2 enforce it?” wrote one user. It didn’t take long for Chrissy to defend her decision: “what in the…she can do whatever she wants…people really reaching for outrage here,” she tweeted.

mentions. in. shambles. lol. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

"what…what…what if….your GIRL wants to…be……chem trails…..and cis….and….vegan…and….other buzzwords…." — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

stop looking HERE for shit to be mad at. there are so many other things that deserve your outrage. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

A few hours later, Chrissy returned to Twitter to address the matter with a new tone.

from reading everything tonight, i think i made a mistake in thinking people understood the process better than they do, which is my fault.. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

we didn't "throw away" anything and still would love to have more of both in the future. hard to explain such a complicated process here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

you'd be surprised at how many people you know go through this. also every doctor knows the sex of the embryos, it isn't some grand secret. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

ok done! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

Chrissy and John Legend are bound to be amazing parents, no matter their child’s gender. Now that that’s settled, can we get back to admiring her glow?

