Watch FKA Twigs Perform “Good To Love” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon was surrounded by beautiful Black women last night.
After Taraji P. Henson charmed his socks off during her interview, Fallon welcomed UK singer/songwriter FKA twigs to The Tonight Show stage to perform her new single “Good To Love.”
Dressed in all white and bedazzled in shimmering body crystals, FKA twigs delivered a sultry performance. With the help of her three-piece band, twigs even stopped singing at one point to deliver a dance breakdown. Her most recent EP M3LL155X (pronounced Melissa) is available now.
Watch FKA twigs’ performance up top.
FKA Twigs Goes Dark For Sultry Spread In The Wild Magazine (PHOTOS)
FKA Twigs Goes Dark For Sultry Spread In The Wild Magazine (PHOTOS)
