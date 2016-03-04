National
Rich Homie Quan Says Lil Wayne Is Executive Producing His Debut Album

We’ve been waiting for Rich Homie Quan’s debut album for some time, and the Atlanta native’s finally ready to talk about it.

With hit singles like “Type Of Way,” “Walk Thru,” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” under his belt, Rich Homie Quan is enlisting the talents of hip-hop heavy hitter Lil Wayne to oversee the production of his debut LP Rich As In Spirit. Lil Wayne will join Ryan Leslie and Timbaland, who are also set to produce some of Quan’s debut.

Quan shared a video of himself recording his album in Jamaica almost a year ago, but he’s finally finishing things up.

Album on the way. Recording in Jamaica naw real talk

A post shared by That's👉✌™ (@richhomiequan) on

Rich As In Spirit is set to drop sometime this year. Check out Rich Homie Quan’s interview up top.

