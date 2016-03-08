In an effort to promote ColleGrove, his new collaborative project with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to discuss his new album, the T.R.U. Foundation, and his infamous dabbin’ Christmas sweaters.

As the interview came to an end, Wendy revealed she thought he was going to cancel their interview due to the untimely and senseless death of Street Exec artist Bankroll Fresh. The rising Atlanta rapper was gunned down outside the studio late Friday night in ATL.

“He was an authentic rapper, trap rapper from Atlanta. He touched many of lives, light up every room he went to,” 2 Chainz said. “It was super unfortunate, super unnecessary, super senseless, and it just made me want to step up and use my platform for more positivity and everything else.”

Watch 2 Chainz’s interview with Wendy Williams above.

2 Chainz x PRPS Capsule Collection (PHOTOS) 10 photos Launch gallery 2 Chainz x PRPS Capsule Collection (PHOTOS) 1. 2 Chainz Chatting It Up With Rap Legend Raekwon. 1 of 10 2. 2 Chainz's PRPS Denim Collection. 2 of 10 3. The PRPS Showroom. 3 of 10 4. The Five Denim Styles 2 Chainz Helped Design. 4 of 10 5. 2 Chainz x PRPS 5 of 10 6. 2 Chainz Arriving At The PRPS Launch. 6 of 10 7. 2 Chainz Getting His Model On. 7 of 10 8. 2 Chainz and PRPS Founder Donwan Harrell. 8 of 10 9. 2 Chainz & Donwan Sit Down With MTV's Nadeska Alexis. 9 of 10 10. 2 Chainz Posing With His Collection. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 2 Chainz x PRPS Capsule Collection (PHOTOS) 2 Chainz x PRPS Capsule Collection (PHOTOS)

2 Chainz Discusses The Death Of Bankroll Fresh & “ColleGrove” With Wendy Williams was originally published on globalgrind.com