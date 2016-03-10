A #HotSession with Ro James at Blu!

The very first #HotSession went down last night at Blu Nightclub and it’s clear the Hot Fans, turn up like no one else in the city!

The performer to help us kick off our new series was Indianapolis’s own, Ro James! He came through did, Q&A, took pictures with all his fans and of course gave a great performance!

Needless to say, you missed the livest party of the week if you weren’t at Blu last night. Don’t miss the next #HotSession!