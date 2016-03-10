A #HotSession with Ro James at Blu!

The very first #HotSession went down last night at Blu Nightclub and it’s clear the Hot Fans, turn up like no one else in the city!
The performer to help us kick off our new series was Indianapolis’s own, Ro James! He came through did, Q&A, took pictures with all his fans and of course gave a great performance!
Needless to say, you missed the livest party of the week if you weren’t at Blu last night. Don’t miss the next #HotSession!
Ro James Q&A At Blu #HotSession
28 photos Launch gallery
Ro James Q&A At Blu #HotSession
1. 14576127992715Source:@ImCamQuotes 1 of 28
2. 14576128620245Source:@ImCamQuotes 2 of 28
3. 14576128506668Source:@ImCamQuotes 3 of 28
4. 1457612842783Source:@ImCamQuotes 4 of 28
5. 14576128343227Source:@ImCamQuotes 5 of 28
6. 14576128257763Source:@ImCamQuotes 6 of 28
7. 14576128176499Source:@ImCamQuotes 7 of 28
8. 14576128062493Source:@ImCamQuotes 8 of 28
9. 14576127914327Source:@ImCamQuotes 9 of 28
10. 14576127826164Source:@ImCamQuotes 10 of 28
11. 14576127748853Source:@ImCamQuotes 11 of 28
12. 14576127662311Source:@ImCamQuotes 12 of 28
13. 14576127572658Source:@ImCamQuotes 13 of 28
14. 14576127485847Source:@ImCamQuotes 14 of 28
15. 14576127390609Source:@ImCamQuotes 15 of 28
16. 14576127307688Source:@ImCamQuotes 16 of 28
17. 14576127223807Source:@ImCamQuotes 17 of 28
18. 14576127137612Source:@ImCamQuotes 18 of 28
19. 14576127040363Source:@ImCamQuotes 19 of 28
20. 14576126898616Source:@ImCamQuotes 20 of 28
21. 14576126797085Source:@ImCamQuotes 21 of 28
22. 14576126716223Source:@ImCamQuotes 22 of 28
23. 14576126633759Source:@ImCamQuotes 23 of 28
24. 14576126542981Source:@ImCamQuotes 24 of 28
25. 14576126391018Source:@ImCamQuotes 25 of 28
26. 14576126301915Source:@ImCamQuotes 26 of 28
27. 14576126206577Source:@ImCamQuotes 27 of 28
28. 1457612607413Source:@ImCamQuotes 28 of 28
comments – add yours