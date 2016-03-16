QOTD: Roshon Fegan, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with singer/songwriter/actor Roshon Fegan to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

When looking to set the mood for a little “Netflix & Chill” session, the “So Bad” singer turns to Brian Culbertson for his smooth jazz style. Check out the video to find out who else the songwriter has on deck.

