QOTD: Cocoa Brown, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with actress/comedian Cocoa Brown to find out what music she’s playing when she has a little downtime, and her answer might not surprise you too much.

If The People v. O.J. Simpson star is looking to turn up, she’s blasting Future. In her words, “Future is my pastor.” But if Cocoa is trying to be a queen and strut her stuff, her go-to is Beyonce. Find out who else she turns to during her different moods.

