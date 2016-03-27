Senator Orrin Hatch’s Epic New Reason For Obstructing Pres. Obama’s Supreme Court Nomination Of Merrick Garland

Senator Orrin Hatch has a new reason to block President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland, Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Protestors. Apparently.

Salon.com reports: Orrin Hatch, one of the senior Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is on a one-man mission to save the American judiciary. As Hatch sees it, this branch of government is under terrible and imminent threat from a malign force that threatens to undermine its legitimacy and corrode the foundations of American democracy.

While attending a “monthly lunch meeting” of “a well-respected legal organization,” protesters arrived “holding professionally printed signs” and began shouting “do your job” at the Republican Senator.

This protest action seems to have riled up Sen. Hatch. In a recent Bloomberg op-ed, the ticked off Utah Senator wrote:

… we can expect professional political activists on the left to ramp up efforts to organize protests and media campaigns, and persistently badger Republican senators to “do their job” by rubber-stamping a nominee in the midst of political turmoil. This partisan campaign by the left is only more evidence that the best way for the Senate to do its job in such a caustic environment is to insulate the Supreme Court from polarizing political gamesmanship.

The liberal left is seeking to bully the Republican-led Senate into ignoring its constitutional responsibilities and further destroying our nation’s delicate system of checks and balances. Reflecting on the Senate’s solemn duty with respect to Supreme Court nominations, I am more resolved than ever to move forward with the confirmation process only after this toxic election season is over.

Subsequently, those “professional political activists” and their well-printed signs are all the confirmation he needed to go forth in good faith obstructing Garland’s nomination to the highest court in the land.

