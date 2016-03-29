Scotty ATL Talks SXSW, No Longer Fearing Death, & More

Scotty ATL was down in Austin, Tex. for SXSW and visited Global Grind in between shows.
During his chat, the Atlanta rapper talked about his new single “Fantasies” featuring B.o.B, as well as not getting enough respect for his lyrical ability.
“I don’t feel like that, but I think that’s the design, God is always up to something. Had I got the respect I deserved, maybe I wouldn’t be pushing as hard as I’m pushing right now,” he said.
He also talked about losing four of his partners and how that changed his outlook on things.
“I done lost 4 people in the last four weeks and one of my other partners facing life with no parole, so it’s real for me. I’m living every day to the fullest….
“At one point I used to fear death, but with stuff happening so close to me recently, I don’t fear it as much as I did. I don’t know if that’s good or that’s bad, I’m still working through all that shit.”
Check out the interview with Scotty ATL up above.
