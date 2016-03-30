AM BUZZ: Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl; Chris Brown Calls Out Kehlani & More…

Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl

After a very public social media dispute, it seems Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap have put their petty wap aside for the sake of their baby.

The two welcomed a baby girl into the world last night, and they seem elated:

She's here. I've never seen anything so perfect in my entire life. I'm so in love with you #KBM. — masika kalysha (@masikakalysha) March 30, 2016

I can't believe she's ours 😍😍😍 — masika kalysha (@masikakalysha) March 30, 2016

Something bout this California air 😎 — FettyWap1738 (@fettywap) March 29, 2016

Welcome to the world, baby girl!

