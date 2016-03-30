CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

AM BUZZ: Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl; Chris Brown Calls Out Kehlani & More…

Get caught up on this morning's buzz….

Leave a comment

 Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl

Life & Style Weekly's 'Eye Candy' Halloween Bash Hosted By LeAnn Rimes - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

After a very public social media dispute, it seems Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap have put their petty wap aside for the sake of their baby.

The two welcomed a baby girl into the world last night, and they seem elated:

Welcome to the world, baby girl!

UP NEXT: Chris Brown Slams Kehlani On Twitter

AM BUZZ: Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl; Chris Brown Calls Out Kehlani & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown , Fetty Wap , kehlani , masika kalysha

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close