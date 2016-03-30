AM BUZZ: Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl; Chris Brown Calls Out Kehlani & More…

Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap Welcome Baby Girl
After a very public social media dispute, it seems Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap have put their petty wap aside for the sake of their baby.
The two welcomed a baby girl into the world last night, and they seem elated:
Welcome to the world, baby girl!
