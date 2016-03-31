K. Michelle Talks New Album, Jack Daniels Partnership & Angela Yee Fallout [VIDEO]

K. Michelle is no stranger to singing her heart out; she actually just blessed our playlists again…

Yesterday (March 30) K. Michelle slid through Baltimore to kick it with Kels in the Afternoon and a few listeners at Paju’s for cocktails and conversation about her third full-length album release, More Issues Than Vogue. In between breaking down some of those tracks and dishing on her new Jack Daniels partnership in the exclusive sit-down, she also incidentally dove into some other current “issues” – all with a lesson to take away.

If you’re down for real talk, watch below as K shares her creative mind behind More Issues Than Vogue, details the extent of her newest restaurant and liquor business deals, describes how she balances Hollywood and motherhood, explains why she supports Hillary Clinton and addresses why Angela Yee’s comments ticked her off.

