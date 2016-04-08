NJZ: Ebro Gets Real On New York Hip-Hop, Fatherhood, & His Deal With Apple

I can talk about hip-hop and movies all day long. So when New York radio OG Ebro Darden stopped by to chat about HOT 97’s April Fools Day Comedy Show and the upcoming Summer Jam, we got side-tracked just discussing the culture.

HOT 97 took over the legendary Theatre at Madison Square Garden on April 1 with the April Fools’ Day Comedy Show featuring laugh-out-loud performances by some of the funniest comics in show business, like Aries Spears, Rickey Smiley, Deray Davis, and many more. This year’s comedy show was hilarious as usual, but even more special was the return of Tracy Morgan.

During my chat with Ebro, we talked about taking over the Morning Show, parenting and raising daughters in an industry that isn’t exactly friendly towards young girls, and why New York hip-hop is still in a good place.

This interview was recorded before today’s big Summer Jam announcement: the fest will take place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 5th, with Stadium Stage performances by Big Sean, Pusha T. & G.O.O.D Music, DJ Khaled & Friends, A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg, Bryson Tiller, Young Thug, Tinashe, and Kid Ink.

In the meantime, check out the interview above and stay tuned for more Summer Jam info.

PHOTO CREDIT: Hot 97/ Rachel Esterday