Shea Moisture’s #BreakTheWalls Campaign Challenges Segregation In The Beauty Aisle

#TeamBeautiful’s Managing Editor Allison McGevna appeared on TV One’s News One Now with Roland Martin, Richielieu Dennis and Michaela Angela Davis Thursday to discuss Shea Moisture’s powerful #BreakTheWalls campaign, which promotes the desegregation of the beauty aisle.

“It’s really the subtleties that stick with us,” Allison said on the morning show panel. “The fact that the aisles have been segregated like that is a problem. You start to feel like ‘I’m not in the same beauty category,’ especially when you’re talking about young women.”

Shea Moisture debuted their #BreakTheWalls commercial during this year’s Black Girls Rock! program, prompting discussions around beauty standards and inequality.

“We have just been conditioned to go to the corner and find our place,” a bold voice says on the video. The idea begs the question, is ethnic not beautiful?

We stand with Shea Moisture in their effort to promote Black beauty. Are you in formation? Leave us some comments and let us know what you think about #BreakTheWalls.

