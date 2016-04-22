Anthony Hamilton Reflects On The Life Of Prince

Anthony Hamilton spoke with Roland Martin during the NewsOne Now Primetime Special: Prince Remembered. Hamilton discussed the influence Prince had on him, saying, “He allowed me to see that you don’t have to stay in anybody’s box or gate, you can blur the lines whenever you feel like it and become extremely unique in yourself.”

The “Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, Honors The Life & Legacy Of Prince During NewsOne Now Tribute

Aretha Franklin, affectionately known as the “Queen of Soul,” spoke with Roland Martin about the passing of Prince during Thursday night’s special edition of NewsOne Now honoring the life of Prince. During their chat about the late music icon, Franklin said Prince was “an original, there have been none before him that I can think of and probably there won’t be any after him.”

Syndicated Radio Host Russ Parr: Prince Revolutionized The Music Industry

Radio One syndicated radio host Russ Parr spoke with Roland Martin via Face Time to reflect on the life and legacy of “The Purple One” on TV One’s NewsOne Now primetime special. Parr explained how Prince changed the game in the music business, saying, “This guy revolutionized the music industry.” He continued, “There are so many people now that are not broke because of Prince.”

Entertainment Reporter Shaun Robinson On Her Friendship With Prince & Inviting Roland Martin To A Private Prince Party

Shaun Robinson joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to reflect on the life of her friend Prince, who passed away Thursday morning at 57. During their chat, Robinson spoke about Prince encouraging her to “level up” and “using your platform for good and helping other people.”

Martin and Robinson shared a story about a private party at Prince’s house during which the music icon commended the NewsOne Now host for his fancy footwork on the dance floor.

Cedric The Entertainer: The Death Of Prince Is Like Losing A Family Member

Cedric the Entertainer, one of the stars of the new film Barbershop: The Next Cut, appeared on NewsOne Now via Face Time to share his thoughts on the passing of Prince. Cedric, known for his comedic timing, shared a very poignant thought that many empathize with when he told Roland Martin the loss of Prince “is like losing a family member.”

Raheem DaVaughn On Prince’s Ability To Cover Multiple Genres

Raheem DaVaughn joined Roland Martin in-studio during the NewsOne Now Primetime Special: Prince Remembered to honor the life of the late music legend. Davaughn discussed how Prince was able to cover numerous musical genres while saying true to himself: “It was about whatever he wanted to embrace at that moment or whatever he wanted to express artistically at that moment.”

Johnny Gill: Prince’s Work Ethic Tells All You Need To Know In Order To Become Great

Singer/songwriter Johnny Gill spoke with Roland Martin via phone Thursday night about the impact Prince has left on the music industry and the loss of the music legend. Gill explained how when you look at Prince and pay attention to his work ethic, “It tells you all you need to know in order to become great.”

