Was Percocet Found In Prince’s System?

A day after it was revealed singer Prince was to meet an addiction doctor shortly before his April 21 death, a source close to the investigation revealed the painkiller Percocet was present in his body when he was found in the elevator of his Paisley Park home.

The source, who is unnamed, said it is not clear if the opioid “caused or contributed to the musician’s death,” the Star Tribune reports. An autopsy was completed days after his body was discovered. Toxicology tests are pending, though they did show that Percocet was in Prince’s body when he was discovered, the source said.

According to the Star Tribune:

The revelation came on the same day that federal law enforcement authorities joined the investigation into the death of Prince, who was seeking emergency help for an addiction to opioid painkillers during the week of his collapse.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the U.S. attorney’s office announced that they were assisting Carver County investigators following the public disclosure that a California physician had been called for addiction treatment. The doctor was scheduled to meet Prince in the Twin Cities the day after the artist was found dead. Criminal investigators are scrutinizing how Prince acquired the painkillers, or any medications used to treat the addiction.

Watch Roland Martin and NewsOne Now’s coverage of Prince’s death investigation in the video clip below.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

It’s unclear when Prince began taking opioids or how he acquired them to treat a possible addiction, but he reportedly suffered an overdose on a plane just six days before his death. The plane, en route from Atlanta to Minneapolis, emergency landed in Illinois. Prince was rushed to the hospital, but left against doctors’ orders a short while later.

While under care in Moline, Ill., doctors reportedly gave him a dose of naloxone to “counteract the opioids,” the Star Tribune writes.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

SOURCE: Star Tribune | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Radio Stations To Honor Prince By Playing “Nothing Compares 2 U” At The Same Time

Prince Had Plans To Meet Addiction Doctor Before Death