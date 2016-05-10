MIDNIGHT MUSIC STREAM: Nipsey Hussle ‘Basic Instinct,’ DJ Drama ‘Wishing,’ & More!

Nispey Hussle really might be on his way to making his name in the game of music again. The newest entry in his #MarathonMondays series, “Basic Instinct,” features G. Perico. This cut is a short one, clocking in at a little over a minute and thirty seconds, but any new music from the neighborhood hustler is more than appreciated. Hopefully all this new-found work is proof that Victory Lap is on its way.

SOURCE: Miss Info

At one point, DJ Drama was one of the most recognizable mixtapes DJs in the world. A DJ Drama co-sign could take an ordinary rapper and catapult him to super-stardom. While those days might have long since passed, he might be be on his way back up. He comes through with this latest cut, “Wishing,” featuring Chris Brown, Skeme, and Lyquin. This will be on his upcoming album Quality Street Music 2.

SOURCE: Miss Info

Sonny Digital is back with two brand new cuts for his ever growing fanbase. This time around, he’s playing lead vocalist. “Mona Lisa” finds Digital half rapping, half harmonizing on the song. “We Don’t Know” is produced by Zaytoven and his signature sound makes for a fairly enjoyable listen.

SOURCE: Miss Info

Nigerian American artist, Chy Chy, returns with her second single “Know That You”. The follow up track to “Slow Me Down” showcases a much more vulnerable and self aware side of the California bred artist. Intertwining a mixture of harmonies and dissonant sounds, ChyChy depicts a love story full of hurt, pain and ultimately acceptance.

SOURCE: Email Submission