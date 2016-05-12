90-Day Fibroid Elimination Program May Be Alternative Cure To Help Black Women Defeat The Condition

Fibroids are a common, painful problem that affect African-American women at alarming rates.

They can range from the size of an apple seed, to a grapefruit. Though it is unclear as to why they develop, fibroids are muscular tumors that grow on the wall of the uterus, and they are almost always benign.

According to statistics, 70 percent of White women and 90 percent of Black women have had fibroids by age fifty. As a result of the often times debilitating condition, more than 200,000 hysterectomies are performed each year for uterine fibroids.

The cost for treating uterine fibroids has exceeded $2.3 billion in annual direct health care costs.

Despite the staggering statistics, a team of medical specialists have helped some women beat the odds with a new fibroid fighting plan called the 90-Day Hope Beyond Fibroids Elimination Program.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, representatives from the program spoke with Roland Martin about the causes of fibroids and what their program offers that can help women overcome the condition.

Gessie Thompson, a fibroids and fertility coach who shared her story about battling the debilitating condition during a previous edition of NewsOne Now, explained that the only solution many doctors offer to treat fibroids is surgery.

She told Martin, “Surgery is not actually a real solution, because the fibroids kept coming back.”

Thompson has had five fibroid surgeries and experienced the discomfort first-hand. As she sought a cure, she became aware of the work of Dr. Amsu Anpu and Dr. Amun Neb from the Aboriginal Medical Association, which helps women change their lifestyles and “eliminate fibroids.”

LaToya Ryan, a patient of Doctors Anpu and Neb, was diagnosed with fibroids and ovarian cysts in November of 2015 after experiencing “excruciating pain.” She told Martin she was unable to walk or drive comfortably.

After her diagnosis, Ryan conducted research and stumbled upon the 90-Day Hope Beyond Fibroids Elimination Program. “I started the program January 1, and in March, I am fibroid free,” she said.

Dr. Amsu Anpu explained the information medical doctors have been disseminating about fibroids is “incorrect.” He said, “The root cause is estrogen dominance — they know this. It’s absolutely known.”

Anpu continued, “There’s so many research white papers on the matter. If you just Google cause of fibroids — you’re going to see estrogen, everywhere is estrogen.”

“Our thing is to inhibit the estrogen and that’s how we eliminate those fibroids,” Dr. Anpu said.

Dr. Amun Neb said the medical treatments being offered are centered around money: “The amount of money that is made through having surgeries for hysterectomy is in the thousands, millions.” When a woman gets diagnosed with fibroids, “The first thing they want to guide you to, or push you to, is a full hysterectomy.”

Dr. Neb said they are offering “options” and giving women a “natural way” of eliminating fibroids.

Dr. Anpu also believes African-American women are being “set up” to develop fibroids. He said young Black women are given contraception pills to regulate their cycles; those pills contain estrogen.

Anpu later said the estrogen in the contraception pills “feeds fibroids.”

Thompson added other medications, stress and certain foods also contribute to the development of the condition. She said the focus is to educate women about advocating for themselves.

She then spoke directly to African-American women: “Your health is not in your doctor’s hands, it’s in your hands and you can change your lifestyle” in an attempt to impact your health in a positive way.

