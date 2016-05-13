HAUTE HAIR: How To Achieve The Perfect Fishtail Braid

Staff | 05.13.16
Kai Miller

With cornrows becoming the go-to fashion trend for mainstream celebs and outlets like Vogue (they tried it), we decided to put a modern twist on the Black girl staple.

For this segment of Haute Hair, our fabulous hairstylist Alicia Fajardo teaches #TeamBeautiful member Kai Miller how to do a flawless fishtail braid and add some spice to her naturally curly hair.

