Police: Missing Columbia Student Changed Mobile Number, Bank Account

One day after Nayla Kidd’s family distributed flyers of the missing sophomore, New York City Police told the New York Daily News the Columbia University student apparently changed her mobile phone and bank account numbers. She also deactivated her Facebook page, making it difficult to track her.

Mother LaCreis Kidd arrived in New York on Friday night from Kentucky, according to CBS News, telling the site: “For her to be missing right now is very heart-wrenching.”

Police are searching for @Columbia student Nayla Kidd, missing since May 5 https://t.co/Pm0gJn9ugn pic.twitter.com/ZGiLfinluS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 14, 2016

Kidd, 19, was last seen on May 5, leaving a dorm party on campus. She was on a full scholarship at the Ivy League school, but missed her final exams.

“This is not Nayla. She prides herself on doing her very best in school,” said LaCreis Kidd, a professor at the University of Louisville.

Columbia University issued this statement, via the Washington Post:

“Our community is deeply concerned whenever a student is missing. The University is in contact with Nayla Kidd’s family and is cooperating with the New York Police Department. We are working together to locate Nayla and urge anyone with any information that would be helpful to contact Columbia Public Safety at 212-854-5555 or the NYPD 26th Precinct Detective Squad at 212-678-1351.”

Kidd is described as thin, 5-foot-9, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Her family and friends created a Facebook page to help find her.

