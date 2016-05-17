MIDNIGHT MUSIC STREAM: Nipsey Hussle ‘The Field,’ Coldplay ‘Up And Up’ Video, & More!

Nipsey Hussle is back this Monday talking about the work he’s done in “The Field.” Young Dolph throws an assist with an off-kilter flow full of drug talk and Bino handles the hook duties. This is another one of Nipsey’s #MarathonMonday loosies that only serves to up the anticipation for Victory Lap.

SOURCE: Miss Info

Coldplay is back with “Up and Up,” the third single from their album A Head Full of Dreams. The song is about ignoring the barriers of life and to continue striving toward one’s goals. The video’s got some very cool effects as children walk through fishes, skydivers jump into a bowl of noodles, and a group of older men surf with a sting-ray. A Head Full of Dreams is out now.

SOURCE: Youtube

Brooklyn-bred DJ darling Kitty Cash is gearing up to release the final installment of her Love The Free series this summer, and will be teasing with exclusive drops of featured tracks leading up to the drop date. Today she returns with the project’s third single titled “Lamn,” coming from Atlanta rapper MADEINTYO. The track is produced by Left Brain and is premiered exclusively via i-D. The track follows previous releases from Lion Babe and St. Beauty. Love The Free Vol. 3 is set to release in June.

SOURCE: Electric Circus

Divine Council is a music collective hailing from Chicago and Richmond featuring members Lord Linco, Cyrax, $ilk Money and Icytwat. The foursome are relevant in today’s youthful cyber corner of the internet and have been praised by Erykah Badu, Andre 3000 and more. They are prepping the release of their debut album Council World via Epic Records. Following releases “DBSB” and “Dick In The Dope,” Cyrax and ICYTWAT follow up with the video for their hit “Can’t Afford Me.”

SOURCE: Divine Council

Consequence is staging a comeback. He’s known for working with many big names in the rap industry. For “Killer,” Consequence joined forces with the legendary Brand Nubian for the 1st time. The infectious vibes on this record see Jamar + Sadat trading bars in the midst of Cons delivering a “Killer” verse. This track will be included on Consequence’s forthcoming EP Growing Up In New York. It’s slated for release in June 2016.

SOURCE: Soundcloud

VIDEO: Youtube