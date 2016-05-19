Extra Butter: “Angry Birds” Cast Reveal How They’ll Tear Down Donald Trump’s Wall

Angry Birds started out as a game about a bunch of birds in a territorial fight with a group of pigs. Somehow, it has grown into a massively popular franchise with a ton of merchandise, new games, and now a movie.

I went to Maui, Hawaii to sit down with three of the stars from the film – Maya Rudolph, Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis – to find out a little about how they made the movie and of course, to test out their ratchetness.

During my trip, I saw hula dancers shake their hips, took in breathtaking views, and roasted a whole pig – all while bumping into the stars on the resort.

Since Angry Birds is a game of destruction, I asked the actors which bird they would use to knock down Mr. Trump’s proposed wall, and my man Josh Gad went all the way in. Later, we played a game of “Angry Bird Or Nah?” Maya said she thinks Chris Brown is a bit of an angry bird, but Rihanna is a “sexy bird.”

Finally, I closed out this week’s Extra Butter with an impromptu rendition of Desiigner’s “Panda.” Watch above to find out more.

The Angry Birds Movie hits theaters everywhere tomorrow, May 20th.