Fit!Live!Win! Donna Richardson Releases Hip-Hop Dance Workout Video

Donna Richardson Joyner – a renowned wellness/travel expert who truly enjoys helping people to live purposeful, powerful, and productive lives – is back with another DVD.

This time around, she has enlisted the help of iconic rap group The Sugarhill Gang, best known for their timeless smash hit, “Rapper’s Delight.”

Richardson’s new DVD, entitled “Old School Dance Party,” is the “first ever hip-hop dance workout video that featured a full live set by the Sugarhill Gang and a dance party.”

Now you can “dance with Donna, groove with Sugarhill Gang, move your body daily, and lose unwanted pounds.”

Richardson recently spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now during the show’s weekly Fit!Live!Win! segment. She told Martin this is the first time in her storied career as a fitness and wellness motivator that she produced and owned her own video.

“This is not just about working out,” Richardson said. “You being able to get not just your body in shape, but your brain in shape.”

“I used to use dance for my dad, he had dementia, and it really helped improve his memory loss and helped gave him clarity, helped him problem solve,” said Richardson.

She continued, “We all know if you’re working out, you’re going to lose the weight, you’re going to get stronger, you’re going to increase your bone density, but this is one of those things that makes you feel good.”

Watch Roland Martin, Donna Richardson Joyner, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the release of Richardson’s “Old School Dance Party” in the video clip above.

“Old School Dance Party” is available for preorder, be sure to check it out at www.donnarichardson.com/

Now that you have all the specifics, let’s kick off a dance party with Richardson and work to get ourselves in better physical shape.

