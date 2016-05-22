Exclusive: A$AP Ferg Talks Art, Reveals Craziest Fan Experience [Video]

kysdc Staff | 05.22.16
A$AP Ferg dropped by this week to kick it Rap Attack’s AJ, and in between discussing his latest release (Always Strive and Prosper), explained what other talents make up his artistry and what he hopes to be remembered for.

The “New Level” performer also reminisced on brainstorming sessions with A$AP Yams, unmasked the funniest member of the A$AP Mob and revealed his craziest fan experience.

Press play below to watch…

 

RELATED: Watch A$AP Ferg Rap As A Cartoon Bodega Cat On HBO’s “Animals”

A$AP Ferg , AJ , asap ferg , new level , Rap Attack

