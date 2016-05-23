Hillary Clinton Talks Gun Control At Circle Of Mothers Gala

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attended the Circle of Mothers Gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, hosted by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The group was created by Trayvon’s mother Sybrina Fulton, who along with other mothers of children killed by gun violence, have frequently joined Clinton on the campaign trail and at times have voiced their support for her to become the next president of the United States.

A $1,500 minimum donation to the foundation is required to attend the dinner. Proceeds from the 3-day conference will go to support mothers who’ve lost a child to gun violence.

During Clinton’s address at the gala, she took a moment to target presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his “unsafe” comments on gun control.

On Monday’s Edition of NewsOne Now, Lucia McBath, mother of Jordan Davis, spoke with Roland Martin about the Circle of Mothers Gala and Clinton’s remarks.

McBath told Martin, “If the legislators in our country are not beholden to the constituents in the communities that they serve, then the mothers that are actually losing our children in the streets, we have decided that enough is enough. We’re not going to put up with this anymore, and we’re going to create and stimulate this movement, and we’re going to make our legislators accountable to us.”

“Secretary Clinton is the only viable candidate who has even a remote social justice platform as it relates to gun violence,” she continued.

When asked if she and others would request a meeting with GOP front-runner Donald Trump, McBath said, “No, probably not.”

“We don’t need to talk with him. His rhetoric and policies are very divisive and very dangerous. We don’t want to spend any time or energy on individuals like him. We have decided to stay focused and we have decided to do what we know is right, and we support Secretary Clinton 100 percent.”

