Slim From 112 Says Bad Boy Concert Is One Big Family Reunion

Since the Bad Boy reunion concert kicked off last weekend, social media has been filled with throwback jams, amazing photos and even better memories. We can’t even lie, we’re low-key jealous of everyone who got to attend.

One of Bad Boy’s groups that is a classic fan favorite is 90s boy band 112. From hits like “Peaches N Cream,” “Cupid” and “Only You,” they delivered hit after hit in the 1990s and early 2000s.

112 singer Marvin “Slim” Scandrick stopped by HB Studios to chat with us about his upcoming new album and how getting back on stage with the Bad Boy family was an amazing experience.

“It’s like a family reunion, all your favorite cousins, everybody coming together,” he told us. “A lot of us, especially on the R&B side, we’re on the same circuit and seeing each other all the time. Now we don’t get to see our brothers and sisters up here. So seeing Junior M.A.F.I.A., Lil Kim, The Lox, it’s crazy.”

Slim also has a new solo album out called “Refueled,” which he says is reflective of where he is in his life.

“When you listen to the words and listen to all of the songs, it’s one of those things where, no matter what you’re going through in life, no matter where you are as a person, the album is very positive,” he said. “It’s not just for the ears, it’s for the heart and soul.”

With all of these new amazing musical opportunities, it definitely seems like things are going well for Slim. And he’s happy to share the joy, telling us that there is more great Bad Boy concerts to look forward to.

“Of course now you know it will be a full-fledged tour,” he added. “So it’s about to be real crazy.”

We can’t wait.

