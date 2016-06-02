YG Announces New Album Title & Release Date

After taking last year off to focus on fatherhood, Compton rapper YG is returning with his highly anticipated sophomore album.

The Cali rapper made headlines earlier this year when the video shoot for his anti-Donald Trump anthem “FDT”, featuring Nipsey Hussle, got shut down by the LAPD. Since then, YG’s been keeping a low profile and focusing on his new LP.

YG made the announcement on his Instagram and quoted DJ Khaled with the caption, “New Album Title Alert.”

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

While his debut, My Krazy Life, is a hard act to follow, the “BPT” rapper promises this album is his best yet. YG’s sophomore album will be titled Still Brazy and drops on June 17.